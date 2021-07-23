Rotary Club of Gibraltar donates to the GHA

Written by YGTV Team on 23 July 2021 .

The Rotary Club of Gibraltar and Kidney Care Gibraltar have kindly donated an A5 ultrasound scanner to the GHA’s Nephrology Department.

Rotary Club President Jane Hart Simmons, together with Past President, Jennifer Stentiford met with Dr Simon Lines, Clinical Director for Medicine and Consultant Nephrologist and Sister Marta Morales and were shown how this piece of equipment will greatly benefit patients in the Dialysis Unit. Dr Lines explained that one of the benefits of this ultrasound guided method is that it will not only minimize arteriovenous (AV) fistula damage, an abnormal connection between an artery and a vein but it will make the cannulation access easier and quicker, resulting in a better prognosis for patients with difficult access.

Dr Simon Lines said: "We are extremely grateful to both the Rotary Club and Kidney Care Gibraltar for their kind donation of a portable ultrasound scanner. This will transform care for patients with difficult fistulas by allowing us to insert needles under direct vision minimising discomfort and trauma for the patients. It also allows us to monitor patients and hopefully pick up any problems early so we can intervene."

President Jane Hart said: "We are very pleased to have been able to raise over £7000 in a matter of a few months and we can only thank everyone who donated to this project and who made it possible".