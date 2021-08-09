Childline Auction West Ham Shirt

Written by YGTV Team on 09 August 2021 .

Childline Gibraltar recently auctioned Declan Rice’s signed West Ham shirt and raised £456.

A statement from Childline Gibraltar follows below:

Childline volunteer Maria Carmen Lia has a nephew who is the goalkeeping coach at West Ham United and he arranged for Declan Rice, the West Ham and England midfielder, to gift an autographed shirt to Maria Carmen as a kind fund raising gesture.

The shirt was auctioned online and raised £456. It was a great fund raising effort by Maria Carmen, who has volunteered for, and supported, Childline for many years.

Mike Nichols said “I’ve supported West Ham all my life and usually attend a few games each season. So, with a charitable cause behind the bidding and a West Ham shirt signed by England’s best player, I just had to win it. I am delighted to be the proud owner of the Childline Declan Rice signed shirt. Thank you Childline for organising the auction”.





