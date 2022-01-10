PossAbilities - Gibraltar's First Independant SEN Support Facility

Written by YGTV Team on 10 January 2022 .

A new independent, privately run, Special Educational Needs support facility called PossAbilities. The charity has inherited the site of the old St Martin’s School which the Government of Gibraltar have facilitated for the project. The premises will shortly be renovated in order to create a new, welcoming and warm state of the art building.

A statement from PossAbilities follows below:

PossAbilities are proud to announce the creation of Gibraltar’s first independent, privately run, Special Educational Needs support facility.

PossAbilities is an NGO with charitable status (non-profit organisation) aiming to provide a bespoke community support centre for those with Special Educational Needs (SEN) and their families. It is a Charity run by experienced individuals and professionals, some of whom are also parents of those with SEN. The team will be working in collaboration and closely guided by local, UK and other European experts to ensure delivery of the most professional services.

Facilities will be available to all individuals (and their immediate families), who are pending or in receipt of a SEN diagnosis, likewise through a professional referral.

PossAbilities will be open 7 days a week, all year round - timings will be released on schedule.

The organisation will carry out various fundraising initiatives and continue to seek private sponsorship to assist the centre to operate and thrive. The service users will be required to sign up as members and pay a modest monthly membership fee in order to access and book the various provisions. Consideration will be given to those in extenuating circumstances to ensure the provisions are available to all who may benefit from the service.

PossAbilities is aiming to fill a current gap in SEN opportunities and will do this by providing various facilities and support in addition to the existing provisions, whilst enhancing current services by HM Government of Gibraltar. This support will initially include early intervention support, pre and post diagnostic support for families, an information library, provision of seminars and workshops by expert professionals, age and peer appropriate facilitated support groups, after school clubs and further educational classes and supported employment training initiatives.

Another much needed pillar provision will be a ‘crisis’ hotline for SEN individuals and families to afford 24/7 contact to a member of staff, for any support that can be offered.

Other core services will include access to state of the art SEN facilities in the form of all age soft play rooms, an adapted fitness centre, games and leisure room, interactive sensory room, life skills and home economics centre, relaxation room, family resource facility, sensory / equipment library, pet corner, a newly refurbished secure outdoor play area, horticultural spot, chill-out lounge and presentation / workshop facilities.

Registered members will be able to access a structured schedule of these amenities by booking the facilities through an array of accessible methods including online or at the premises.

The support centre will aim to provide our SEN community with access to a peaceful, equitable, helpful and dedicated oasis. The NGO will also aim to build bridges with the rest of the community to help increase awareness and acceptance of our SEN neighbours and loved ones. One of the ways in which we will aim to do this is by hosting an on-site cafeteria and kiosk that will be open to the public which will foster relations with the community while also creating further supported employment opportunities and training initiatives. The GHA, Care Agency, Department of Education, St Martin’s School and Early Birds Nursery, along with all other Government departments who are involved in the support of SEN individuals in our community, will also be able to make use of these premises to allow a broader scope and reach for their lines of work such as respite provisions.

This will all be made possible by PossAbilities inheriting the site of the old St Martin’s School which HM Government of Gibraltar have generously facilitated for this project. The premises will shortly be renovated in order to create a new, welcoming and warm state of the art building.

PossAbilities will aim to work with other local charities and groups, to assist, promote and where possible, form part of the solution to SEN provisions in Gibraltar. This will include advocating for tertiary educational facilities, supported employment opportunities and assisted living provisions, all which need to start to be delivered now to cater for the growing local SEN community.

PossAbilities will be run and lead by Nicole Stewart (nee Buckley), who whilst continuing her charity and management studies, has also been an avid and active member of Little Smiles Charity, which has seen the implementation of Gibraltar’s first SEN and Disability after-school clubs, public campaigns and awareness initiatives while independently supporting the children of St Martin’s School and Early Birds Nursery.

PossAbilities will also have a team to manage the day to day running of the facility. These positions will include those of a Project Manager, Personal trainer and Sports Coordinator plus further front of house staff. Positions will be opened to members of the public who wish to apply, including creating suitable employment opportunities for SEN parents / guardians and supported employment positions.

Ms Stewart and the PossAbilities team will be supported by a Board comprised of leaders in business, the legal field, charity management, operational acumen and disability rights including His Excellency, the Governor of Gibraltar, Sir David Steele, as their Patron.

The Charity has been working closely with HM Government of Gibraltar and would like to thank the Chief Minister, the Hon Fabian Picardo QC MP, the Hon Prof Minister Cortes MBE MP and the Hon Minister Sacramento, for their unwavering support.

Works will shortly commence on the new site and until then progress and key dates will be announced on an accessible website once launched and via all encompassing communication lines. In the run up to this, all queries are welcomed at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .





