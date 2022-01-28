Three Round And Up Challenge

A British Forces Gibraltar employee is hoping to raise several thousand pounds for charity by completing a number of sporting challenges over the next few months.

Kevin Manasco plans to walk around and to the top of the Rock three times in a row for his main challenge in September.

The father of two hopes to raise both awareness and money for Cancer Relief Gibraltar and Little Smiles Charity during the event.

Kevin, 42, an accounts clerk within the MOD, said: “I chose Cancer Relief as they offered great support to my mum, who unfortunately passed away from this terrible disease last January. But they also helped me and her partner during and after her illness.

“So, I will be doing this in memory of my mum, dad, grandmother and my friend Tristan, who unfortunately lost their battles. I will also have in my thoughts those that are currently fighting cancer and those who lost their battle and their families.

“I have also chosen to raise money for Little Smiles Charity as they do excellent work for children with special educational needs that attend St Martins School and Early Birds Nursery. These include summer programmes, after school clubs and Christmas and Halloween parties, to name just a few.”

Kevin will also host several other charity events in the coming months, where he hopes to raise even more money for the charities.

He will be doing a spinning and a fitness class on 19 February, an essential services 5-aside football tournament on 24April and a pool tournament on 11 June.

There will also be a collection on 7 May outside Morrisons.

He added: “I’d like to encourage people to join in with the fundraising too, by having a cake sale or organising dress down days at work for example. I can then share these events on my social media.

“I am very grateful for the support I have already received, it has been fantastic, and the challenges haven’t even begun yet.

Alternatively, visit his Just Giving page, which can be found by searching: “Kevin’s 3 Round & Up Challenge.”

A Facebook page under the same name, has all information, updates and will post pictures of events as well as providing information on how to donate.

For more information or to donate large amounts of cash or a cheque, contact Kevin on the mobile number or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .



