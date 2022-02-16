SNAG Says It Will Not Cease In Drive To Better Lives Of Those With Disabilities

The Special Needs Action Group has replied to the Government’s statement with the following:

“In response to the HMGOG’s reply to SNAG's press release yesterday, SNAG takes this opportunity to remind the Government of the crucial role that NGOs, Charities and Grass Roots Activism have historically and continue to play in helping mobilise issues of human rights, capturing public attention towards these issues and empowering persons and communities to initiate social and as well as legal change. SNAG will not cease in its commitment to achieve the necessary change that is needed and is firm in its commitment to the betterment of the lives of persons with disabilities, additional needs and the families who support them. To this end, HMGOG should not be surprised with the timing of any of our press releases, because our meetings will always be productive. SNAG has always demonstrated the productive nature of its charity work via many initiatives which are supporting numerous persons and families. We have also attended many meetings which have involved extensive proposals and solutions for the Government to take on and provide themselves - by way of services and provisions and not through the continued reliance of NGOs. This open dialogue and productivity will never mean however, that SNAG, as an effective action group, will cease to publicly raise the slow progress made on the ground on the many significant issues which it continues to highlight and which continue to impact many persons and families in an acute way.



“SNAG also once again notes its support of the recently set up NGO PossAbilties. However, this add on service, which will run on a similar model to the Club House model, as confirmed to us by one of the PossAbilties Directors, does not resolve the issues that have been highlighted in our press release this week. To allude to any impression that this NGO is the solution to the issues we have highlighted in our press release is a misrepresentation that should not be made as those who require support by way of government services and provisions are entitled to know how these are going to be improved and when. As mentioned, PossAbilties and the old St Martins Site that has been given to this newly set up NGO will not be a full time further education centre run by the Education Department offering full time further education for those who have to leave St Martins at the age of 16, or those who have SEN and need other educational options other than the very little available to them. This will also not serve as an overnight respite facility. It will also, not run on a model based on the Asansul NGO model as suggested by the Government in 2021, and as such does not resolve the severe therapy shortage in Gibraltar. We urge the HMGOG to tackle these issues as a matter of urgency.



“SNAG is also fully aware of the Care Agency’s Respite Team but is saddened to see that the HMGOG has failed to respond to the core issues highlighted in our press release. By the Care Agency’s own admission, care workers are subcontracted from care companies with only basic training on care and supervisions. Even within the respite team, there are families who can not be given respite because the care agency is unable to identify carers with appropriate training to deal with children/young adults with more complex needs or behavioural issues. Families are desperate, and turn to departments who are meant to assist them to find that they do not have the resources to be able to do so.



“SNAG is therefore aware that although progress has been made in the last ten years, but notes that there have also been many areas within the field of disability where progress has been far too slow. SNAG can respectfully direct those concerned with the contents of this press release to numerous families who have been crossing the frontier for the past 10 years to ensure their loved ones are receiving the therapy and intervention they need, a testament to how slowly some of the issues are actually progressing. SNAG is however delighted to hear that the Government is committed to improving services further, and is hopeful that solutions are taken on board and delivered effectively by way of government services and provisions to make for a better Gibraltar for these persons and their families.”