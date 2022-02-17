24 Hour Relay In Aid Of SNAG And GDRF

A team of individuals will be taking part in a 24-Hour Relay Walk to fundraise for the Special Needs Action Group and the Gibraltar Disability Rights Federation. The event will run from 2pm on Friday 13th May to 2pm on Saturday the 14th May during which time the teams will walk continuously on a 10km circuit. On the last lap SNAG and GDRF members, families and friends will join the team.

A joint statement from the Special Needs Action Group (SNAG) and the Gibraltar Disability Rights Federation (GDRF) follows below:

We would be very grateful if you could assist the team by donating funds to his challenge by either cheque (we can collect) or by bank transfer (Please add 24HR-relay(Your Name) as reference) to;

Special Needs Action Group

Account Number 10433301

IBAN number GI47 JYBA 0000 1043 3300 001

Currency GBP

Trusted Novus Bank Limited

Swift/Sort Code JYBAGIGI / 40-51-78

We thank you in advance for your support.







