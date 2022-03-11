Training Course Raises £6,500 For Ukraine Refugee Appeal

Written by YGTV Team on 11 March 2022 .

A training course held yesterday in Gibraltar raised £6,500 for the Red Cross Ukraine Refugee Appeal.

Aimed at those working in the gambling sector, delegates completed the SafeTalk Suicide Awareness Training course which provides a simple methodology for handling calls and chats from customers experiencing suicidal thoughts.



This initiative was a collaboration between Pedro Romero, the iGaming Coach and Jo Abergel of Rock Learning. Both provided their services and course materials for free and the gaming operators made a £500 donation per delegate to the appeal, instead of paying to attend the course.



Lunch was kindly donated by Figaro Express and the venue was Gibraltar's Digital Skills Academy. This event was supported by BetVictor, Lottoland, Grace Media, Livescore and VirginBet.