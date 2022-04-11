Ukraine Crisis Appeal

Written by YGTV Team on 11 April 2022 .

In support of the Ukraine crisis, a group of locals in conjunction with Red Cross Gibraltar, have agreed to deliver much needed medical supplies to a Red Cross hospital in Odessa.

A statement follows below:

This hospital needs urgent medical supplies and has provided details of the most important items.

Our intent is to obtain both cash funding and donations of medical supplies which we will consolidate in a warehouse. Once everything is ready, the medical supplies will be transported by land to an agreed secure drop-off point as close as possible to Odessa. Transportation of the shipment will take place in early May, allowing for donations and fund raising.

Those wishing to support the appeal, can transfer the funds via bank transfer. Details below:

A/c Name: UKRAINE CRISIS APPEAL

A/c No: 20010638

IBAN: GI38GIBK000000020010638

Sort Code: 608314

Swift Code: GIBKGIGI

Further information can be obtained by contacting:

Brian Brooks on 20049522 / 54056057

Ernest Danino on 20049523 / 54010919





