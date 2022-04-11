Proceeds From ‘A Time Remembered’ Donated To Charities

Written by YGTV Team on 11 April 2022 .

Money from proceeds of sales of ‘A Time Remembered’ - a book by Humbert Hernandez about Cecil Gomez and his drama group - was donated to two charities last week.

A total of £3,345 was split equally between RICC and GibSams (£1,672.50 each).

Craig and Margaret Sacarello received the donation for RICC and Brenda Cuby received the donation for GibSams.

Group 2000 was represented by Cecil Gomez, Carmen Gomez, Olga Zammitt and Humbert Hernandez.

Representing the publishing firm Highflyer was Carol Gomez.