Police Recruit Raises Over £900 For Cancer Relief Gibraltar

Written by YGTV Team on 19 April 2022 .

Last week, RGP Recruit Floyd Swift completed a mini-triathlon in memory of his mother who passed away from cancer last year and has so far raised £915 for Cancer Relief Gibraltar.

To sponsor Floyd visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/floyd-swift5.

An RGP recruit is celebrating after completing a mini-triathlon in memory of his mother who passed away from cancer last year.

Floyd Swift has so far raised £915 in sponsorship for Cancer Relief Gibraltar during the endurance event this morning.

The dad of one was joined by family and friends as he cycled and ran around the Rock, before doing the Mediterranean Steps and swimming across Eastern Beach – in one hour 56 minutes.

Floyd, 29, who was born in Mansfield, Nottingham, but raised in both Gibraltar and the UK, explained that he was doing the event in memory of his mum Rose Brashier (Porro) who died a year ago this Saturday – as well as friends and other family members who have had cancer.

Speaking after the event, he said: “It was tougher than I expected, but we did it in a really good time – and that was thanks to the help and support of friends. I hadn’t trained so much since becoming a father. But this is something I’d like to do every year for charity.

“I’m very thankful for everyone who has donated. It’s for a really good cause and I really appreciated the comments that people have sent me, they’ve been really touching.”

Since his mother was diagnosed with breast cancer several years ago, Floyd has completed several marathons, triathlons, half marathons and endurance events to raise awareness and funds for various cancer charities.

Floyd, who is due to become a Response Team officer at the end of the RGP’s Training School in June, added that this event was his way of giving something back locally.

