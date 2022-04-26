Charity Bake Sale In Aid Of GHITA

Written by YGTV Team on 26 April 2022 .

The Princess Royal Medical Centre and Joint Admin Office recently held a charity bake sale to raise money for Gibraltar Hearing Issues and Tinnitus Association (GHITA).

A statement from British Forces Gibraltar follows below:

Members of staff from the PRMC and JAO took turns to bake cakes with the aim of raising money for this charity. A variety of cakes were on sale including a spiderman themed cake, cheesecakes, spiced buns and a chocolate, raspberry & aubergine cake.

Mr Edgar A. Triay from GHITA was invited to the PRMC for a formal presentation where donations totalling £86.10 were handed over to help toward this cause.

RAF Medic, Cpl Josh Satterley, from the PRMC said: “The PRMC hopes to establish a good working relationship with GHITA in the future. We are also currently looking to train some of our medics in sign language.”





