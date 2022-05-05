RGP Charity Van Pull

Written by YGTV Team on 05 May 2022 .

A team of RGP officers will be towing a police van 3.5km around Gibraltar’s streets this Saturday morning in aid of charity.

The event will see eight new recruits pull the van from Casemates Square at 10:30am before returning approximately an hour and a half later.



The fundraiser forms part of the RGP’s annual Family Fun Day, which is being organised by the force’s trainee officers.



An RGP spokesman, said: “It’s all for a good cause with all funds being donated to the EV Foundation – a Gibraltar based charity that helps families on both sides of the border, whose household income is insufficient to afford basic necessities.



“There will be four officers shaking buckets and collecting donations from members of the public along the route. But please be aware, there may be some delays on these roads while the event is happening.



“Come and cheer them on if you’re about!”



The event will see officers pull the van from Casemates, down Main Street, through Cathedral Square, south on Line Wall Road to Trafalgar Roundabout, down Ragged Staff Gates and then back along Queensway to Casemates.



For more information on the Family Fun Day visit, which runs from 11am to 4pm in Casemates Square, visit www.police.gi/news