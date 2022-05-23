Walkers For Knockers - Join Gibraltar in Walking for Breast Cancer

Written by YGTV Team on 23 May 2022 .

Breast Cancer Support Gibraltar is encouraging people to log their steps when they go for a walk and send the total to them with a selfie while donating to the charity throughout the month of June.

Organisers say the challenge that work colleagues, family friends and even pets can get together and walk for a cause.



A spokesperson said: “Because we are walking to fight Breast Cancer and every step counts, this year we need you to count your steps and send it to us with a selfie. The person with the most steps walked will receive a prize.”

Donation details:

Walk, Donate & Nominate



BCSG Acc: 10216701



Sort Code: 40-51-78



IBAN: G113JYBA000010216700001



SWIFT:JYBAGIGI



Trusted Novus Bank



https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/breastcancersupportgibraltar







