Walkers For Knockers - Join Gibraltar in Walking for Breast Cancer
Breast Cancer Support Gibraltar is encouraging people to log their steps when they go for a walk and send the total to them with a selfie while donating to the charity throughout the month of June.
Organisers say the challenge that work colleagues, family friends and even pets can get together and walk for a cause.
A spokesperson said: “Because we are walking to fight Breast Cancer and every step counts, this year we need you to count your steps and send it to us with a selfie. The person with the most steps walked will receive a prize.”
Donation details:
Walk, Donate & Nominate
BCSG Acc: 10216701
Sort Code: 40-51-78
IBAN: G113JYBA000010216700001
SWIFT:JYBAGIGI
Trusted Novus Bank
https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/breastcancersupportgibraltar