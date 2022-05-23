SNAG Marks First Anniversary

23 May 2022

The Special Needs Action Group (SNAG) will soon mark its first anniversary.

“The 29th of May will mark a year since people and families took to the streets to express their deep discontent regarding Special Needs and Disability Provision in Gibraltar. Amongst a long list of concerns was the urgent need for a Special Needs and Disability Strategy. It was out of this demonstration, as we have repeatedly said, that SNAG was born.



“SNAG has spent the last year working tirelessly raising numerous issues that affect persons with SEN and disabilities. Thanks to the generosity of the community, we are able to support persons with SEN, disabilities and additional needs and their families through classes, workshops and programmes. We are extremely proud to have in addition been able to donate an extensive range of targeted items to schools, including the Resource Centre, to further promote and support the development and wellbeing of children, young adults and the wonderful hard working professionals.



“We must stress though, that despite a very emotive and public call for an urgent solution to the problems faced by many families last year, SNAG continues to receive an abundance of reports, emails, and phone calls from parents who are distressed at what seems to be best described as a deterioration of a multi-disciplinary approach to the management of Special Needs and Disability. This seems to be confirmed by the fact that many children have not had Multi Disciplinary Reviews by consultants for an extended period of time. Parents are unaware of which Panel is currently managing children with specific SEN or diagnosis and what guidelines are applied. Children with SEN and Disabilities have not had routine dental appointments for an extended period of time. When enquiries are made, responses seem to differ from department to department and it is evident that a structured Multi Disciplinary Approach, like the one that was promised a few months back, is clearly lacking.



“The lack of therapy provision, which impacts all children and adults across all settings, has yet to be addressed. There has been no real substantial progress made to alleviate this distressing and unacceptable lack of provision which is causing a great deal of stress to children, adults and their families.



“SNAG has witnessed first hand the enormous effort put in by the professionals who go above and beyond in their delivery of service but we understand that they are stretched and exhausted. Disabled people do not need ‘love’ or ‘sympathy’ from government institutions, what is needed is properly resourced settings, the right strategy and the unalienable rights of disabled people protected so that everyone can reach their maximum potential. Services cannot improve if investment and resources are not provided to enable the professionals to do what they do best. Unfortunately, we are seeing a great deal of smoke and mirrors. This window dressing exercise must stop! We urge the government to fully resource all the relevant departments so that children, adults and their families do not have to suffer any longer.



“Government announced a Disability Strategy that might take 4 years to publish. The disability community does not have the luxury of time. Early intervention, continuing further education, proper respite facilities, investment in more specialised SEN mainstream schools, better mental health provisions, to name a few, are all high on the list of things that cannot wait for a Strategy that, in our opinion, will take far too long. The mind boggles when we hear arguments in Parliament on whether the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities should be transposed, implemented or extended whilst this marginalised section of our community continue to live their daily lives without many of their fundamental rights protected. It is time to stop wasting time on pedantic details and get the job done!



“SNAG is concerned with an apparent over-reliance of NGOs to provide services to the disabled community. Although SNAG will always recognise and praise the invaluable work NGOs do for the community, we are of the opinion that the government should work in partnership with NGOs to provide additional support to those that could benefit from extra assistance rather than relying on them becoming the main service provider.



“SNAG will continue to highlight these and many more issues in an effort to improve the quality of life of persons with SEN, disabilities, additional needs and their families.”