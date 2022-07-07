Royal Gibraltar Regiment Donates To Two Local Charities

Written by YGTV Team on 07 July 2022 .

Two local charities received £1500 each from the Royal Gibraltar Regiment last Friday.

A statement from British Forces Gibraltar follows below:

The RG Warrant Officers’ and Sergeants’ Mess presented cheques to Gibraltar Alzheimer’s and Dementia Society (GADS) and The EV Foundation. Money was raised by members of the Mess during the last 12 months.

Members from the charities were invited to the Mess for breakfast, which also allowed them the time to speak to the mess members.

WO1 Patrick Canepa, Mess President of the RG Warrant Officers’ and Sergeants’ Mess said: “We invited the charities down for breakfast to use the opportunity to thank them for their services to Gibraltar.”





