Dolphins Youth Club Community BBQ Charity Fundraiser

Written by YGTV Team on 11 July 2022 .

Dolphins Youth Club recently held a community BBQ charity fundraiser in aid of Caring for Gibraltar and The EV Foundation.

A statement from the Government follows below:

The event was a huge success, very well attended and thoroughly enjoyed and supported by over 200 members of the community.

The event formed part of the “Giving Back to the Community” Project, in which young people from the 14+ age group have worked hard and taken part in during the last couple of months.

A number of activities were organised for all to enjoy, including a bouncy castle, family games, raffles, cake stalls, an arts & craft corner, face painting, karaoke amongst other activities.

Dolphins Youth Club and The Gibraltar Youth Service, would like to publicly thank you to all who attended and the many local business that supported and made the event possible. Especially to all the local companies and shops which contributedwith their generous donations to theBBQand the raffle. Thank you!



