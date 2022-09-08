Move With Calpe House Charity Run

Written by YGTV Team on 08 September 2022 .

Calpe House, in conjunction with the Gibraltar Amateur Athletic Association, are holding an inclusive 5km timed run/3km fun route around the streets of Gibraltar on Sunday 2nd October 2022.

A statement follows below:

Participants will check-in from 9am and after an energetic warm-up session at 9.45am, led by personal trainer Joshua Abernethie, participants of all ages and abilities will depart from Casemates Square at 10am, aiming to either compete or complete the course as individuals or as a team. The course will also finish at Casemates.

A prize giving follows the event, with trophies and prizes for the first, second and third place finishers, top performing corporate and non-corporate teams and young athletes.

The organisers are also offering a prize for the best event photo posted (fancy dress is definitely encouraged!) with the hashtag #movewithcalpehouse2022 on social media during or shortly after the event. A raffle and tombola stall will also be open throughout the event, with some wonderful prizes donated by local businesses.

Calpe House Chairman, Albert Poggio OBE GMH, commented:

“Move with Calpe House is an inclusive community event designed to promote well-being for all ages through exercise, whilst also raising awareness of Calpe House GA and the work we perform in and for the Gibraltarian community. Our main goal is for all those involved, or spectating, to have fun whilst raising funds.

We thank the fundraising committee and Public for supporting this event and hope to see as many participants on the day as possible, coming together for the charity Calpe House GA.”

If you’re interested in taking part, you can register via buytickets.gi. There are a number of participating options available including:

5k competing course. Competing individuals (£10 pp), a competing family/friends team of 4 (£40 per team) or a competing corporate team (£60 per team)





3k fun course. All participants £5 pp.





Non-runners/walkers. If you’d rather not take part in the course, you can still participate in Move for Calpe House, by making a donation and joining everyone on the course on the day to cheer your friends and family on.

Should you have any questions regarding the Move with Calpe House event, or any aspect of the role played by Calpe House GA in the local community, please do get in contact with the organisers at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. , or via their social media pages.





