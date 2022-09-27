Cancer Relief All Day Coffee Morning

Written by YGTV Team on 27 September 2022 .

After 3 years, Cancer Relief Gibraltar’s Coffee morning will be returning on Friday 30th September at the Calpe Rowing Club. This year, the event is being held as an all day event.

A statement from Cancer Relief follows below:

Following feedback from its many supporters, the charity decided to extend the ‘morning’ into the afternoon so that families with children and those finishing work can come along. Tea, coffee, sandwiches, and cakes will be served all day as from 9.30am to 6pm so that as many who want to attend can do so.

We are also inviting local establishments to hold coffee mornings in support - look out for ones close to you or you even hold your own! However you choose to get involved, we invite you to help us make this year's Coffee Morning the best ever and keep the funding coming in for our vital cancer support services.

For more information on how to get involved, contact us on 20042392, email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or contact us via our social media pages!





