Marathon Bike Ride Raises £25,000 For Charity

Written by YGTV Team on 10 October 2022 .

Two local part-time cyclists have successfully completed a marathon bike ride, finishing their journey from Westminster to Gibraltar in seven days and 12 hours, beating the existing record by two full days.

The marathon bike ride raised £25,000 which will be divided between Cancer Relief and Calpe House.

A statement follows below:

After completing the gruelling challenge Ben McNulty and Mark Cooper finally crossed the border into Gibraltar late Saturday evening, October 7 together with members of the local cycling club who had accompanied them for the final push home. A Royal Gibraltar Police escort led them across the runway and into Ocean Village where relatives, friends and supporters cheered them home.

The route of Clock2Rock 22 had taken them from Westminster to Portsmouth and then down through the length of France before crossing the Pyrenees into Spain and onto Gibraltar. The epic journey required an average distance of 250kms each day. Atrocious weather and strong headwinds marked the early days before encountering the physical and mentally demanding mountain climbs up to an altitude of some 1000 metres.

Lost time was putting the challenge at risk until a tactical change got the pair back on track. The riders and their support team of Neil Crawford and Mike Milward were aware that they needed to increase the time on the road and distance covered daily to more than 300 kms. Sleeping was reduced to a few hours at night either in camp sites or simply in sleeping bags by the side of the road. This exhausting schedule brought the team back on target.

Ben is a serving Army officer in the Royal Gibraltar Regiment. Ex-soldier Mark now works as a Prison Officer at HMP Windmill Hill.

Ben said, 'In my Army life I've done some harsh training but this is the toughest thing I've ever done. At times, especially on the hill climbs, I wondered if we were ever going to make it to Gibraltar but we were spurred on, in the knowledge that the money we were raising was going to such good causes.'

So far, their efforts have raised £25,000 which will be divided between Cancer Relief and Calpe House - two charities in which they have a close, personal interest.

Anyone wishing to support their mammoth achievement can do so via www.gofundme.com/clock2rock22

Both participants are available for comment interview, additional images or video footage are also available upon request.