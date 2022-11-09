Gibraltar Disability Society Donates £25,000 To PossAbilities

Written by YGTV Team on 09 November 2022 .

PossAbilities Gibraltar have said that they are “so grateful” to receive a very generous donation from The Gibraltar Disability Society, for the sum of £25,000.

This donation will support the conversation and creation of two bespoke facility rooms at the PossAbilities premises.



A spokesperson said: “We are so grateful for the guidance and support of the members of the Gibraltar Disability Society and PossAbilities look forward to being able to provide such beneficial services to the Neurodiverse community in Gibraltar.”



A spokesperson from the Disability Society said:



“The Disability Society are pleased to make a donation to PossAbilities to support the conversion of the old St Martin’s school into a support facility for those with SEN, disabilities and their families PossAbilities is an independent non-governmental organisation (NGO) who will be run along the same lines as the successful mental health NGO Clubhouse and the Cancer Relief Centre. It has full support of Government but remains independent and as such seeks the support of the community for this amazing project. The Gibraltar Disability Society has agreed to donate £25,000 to fund, in full, the conversion of two rooms for this project.



“The aim of PossAbilities is to provide a support service from a facility tailor made for those with SEN. The vision for this facility includes a life skills centre, adapted gym, and many other areas as well as a secure outdoor area with adapted and inclusive park. The Disability Society is fully aware that such facilities are severely lacking in Gibraltar and, as such, would seek to encourage others to donate towards this worthwhile project. The support of those such as the business community is vitally important to help fund a project that will benefit every person with SEN and disabilities in Gibraltar.”