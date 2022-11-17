SNAG Donates Smart TV And Apple TV To St Paul’s Lower Primary School

Written by YGTV Team on 17 November 2022 .

SNAG has donated a 75inch Smart TV and an Apple TV Box to St Paul’s lower primary for the school lunch hall.

A statement from SNAG follows below:

SNAG is delighted to have been able to support the students and staff of St Paul’s lower primary school with the donation of a 75inch Smart TV and an Apple TV Box for their lunch hall. This donation has been made after consultation with the excellent staff at St Paul’s school and their very dedicated headteacher Mr Aguilera and deputy headteacher Mrs Vinet. The TV will enhance the students’ lunchtime provision. It will be a useful support tool for children, making this time of the school day a more positive experience for all.

We would like to thank the staff and students at St Paul’s School for giving us the opportunity to support you!