Chestertons’ Big Breakfast Raises Over £6,000

Written by YGTV Team on 05 December 2022 .

Chestertons’ BIG Breakfast event on Friday 2nd December raised £6,147 and this amount should increase once all monies have been collected. This is 20% higher than last year’s record.

In total, 1,187 baps were prepared and delivered to pre-booked orders. Over 300 baps were made outside of their office for individual orders. The Hassans’ order of 250 baps included 100 for Father Charlie’s meals for the needy.



Morrisons and Restsso donated ingredients allowing Chestertons to donate the cost to the charitable pot instead. Bruno’s donated the use of their kitchen, two chefs and 1,000 eggs. The Ebike Gibraltar team helped with over 50 deliveries. And the Chief Minister kindly joined the team to help out when the queue stretched down Ocean Village Promenade.



The Chief Minister tweeted: “It’s been fun helping out at the @Chestertons_Gib Big Breakfast 2022 in aid of the @GBCOpenDay. A staggering 1,187 pre-orders and around 400 walk-ins. Well done @Gibraltar_Mike and your team for establishing this as a #Gibraltar pre-Christmas tradition.”



Managing director, Paul Duck commented, “If the objective was a team building exercise, then this was it. However, the objective was to raise as much money as possible for local charities in a fun and engaging manner. The sponsors, community, staff and donors all played their part to hit this new record. Our objective now is to see how we can achieve £7,000 next year.”



BIG Breakfast 2023 is on Friday 1st December.