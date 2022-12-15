Northern Defences - 1789 Gibraltar College Open Day Challenge

Written by YGTV Team on 15 December 2022 .

Monday 21st November, students and teachers of the Gibraltar College met their target walking distance of 1789km and raised £1789 for GBC open day.

A statement from the Government follows below:

As part of their initiative to reach out to the community, students and teachers set a challenge of walking 1789 km collectively, on a relay basis. The route was between theCollege and theNorthern Defences. A target set only days prior in order to raise funds for GBC open day.

Organising the event was Mrs SJ Roberts who described the event as part of the Gibraltar College Enrichment Programme, which has been inspired by the works carried out at Northern Defences. She stated that the early stages of the course have made students develop character in driving and managing events. Students have learnt the value of teamwork, in a manner that no textbook could ever achieve. Their determination and support received by the programme leader, students, staff, friends and family have made it possible to have a proud Community College.

“We have received massive support from our community throughout this period but perhaps the most significant moment was on Monday when it seemed that our target of 1789 km was at risk. It was then where we received assistance from the Office of the Deputy Chief Minister through Project Director Carl Viagas, in a manner that was totally unexpected.”

“We were escorted and provided access to the Queens Lines and joined by the Royal Engineers. Deployed at the Northern Defences to carry out clearing works, approximately twenty engineers assisted in having their efforts recognised as part of our challenge. Once again, we are extremely grateful to this military unit who have their roots deeply embedded in Gibraltar. We witnessed kilometres being clocked by future officers as they tirelessly sped with wheelbarrows full of debris from one end ofthe defences to the other. With each run of approximately 400m it was a matter of hours when our 1789 km challenge was met.”

Mrs SJ Roberts continued by thanking Lewis Stagnetto Ltd who had heard oftheir achievement and provided the balance to reach a fitting £1789.“I was almost overwhelmed when we heard from Mr Maurice Stagnetto who kindly stepped in to support our efforts.”

The Deputy Chief Minister, Dr Joseph Garcia welcomed the College’s achievement and recognised that a project, which commenced as a dream back in 2014, is now becoming a reality attracting various visitors and events. The Deputy Chief Minister stated that “His Majesty’s Government of Gibraltar has been resolute and consistent in investing in our heritage and will continue to do so, but achievements such as the one which we have witnessed are indeed praiseworthy as we see our community come together not only in appreciation of our assets but also to support the most vulnerable.”





