Cancer Relief 40th Anniversary Event Timeline

Written by YGTV Team on 06 February 2023 .

To celebrate the 40th anniversary of Cancer Relief, the charity has released an event timeline for 2023. The first event being Pancake Day, which will take place on the 21st of February at the Calpe Rowing Club.

A statement from Cancer Relief Gibraltar follows below:

2023 marks the 40th anniversary of Cancer Relief, a milestone the charity is looking forward to celebrating with our community who have always been so supportive of our work.

Marisa Desoiza, who is the Chairperson of the Board of Trustees has said: " I am so proud of what the charity has achieved in its 40-year history. When considering the growth of the charity I am reminded of the phrase "mighty oaks from tiny acorns grow" as we started with one nurse caring for a few patients in one room and we now employ a team of 19 staff who support over 500 people a year (both patients and their loved ones) through one or more of our 14 services. Throughout these four decades, Cancer Relief has benefited from the generous support from the community and its marvellous teams of volunteers. This has enabled the charity to go from strength to strength reaching out to more and more people from the Cancer Relief Centre. For this we are extremely thankful to everyone who, in any way supports the charity. We hope to be able to be there for everyone who needs us in the years to come".

Therefore, as part of this special anniversary, we invite everyone to join in celebrating this achievement AND help us fundraise so that we can continue to care for those affected by cancer in Gibraltar for many more years. Today we are excited to share our programme of events for the year starting with our Pancake Day taking place this month on the 21st of February at the Calpe Rowing Club. This is just one of many events which we are planning as shown below: make sure to make a note of these dates in your diary and remember to keep an eye out for our 40th anniversary logo!

For more information on how to get involved, contact us on 20042392, email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or contact us via our social media pages!



