PossAbilities Marks International Day of Random Acts of Kindness

Written by YGTV Team on 17 February 2023 .

PossAbilities says they are proud to be recognizing the International Day of Random Acts of Kindness.

A statement continued: “PossAbilities wishes to promote kindness in our community between all persons in all forms and strongly believe in advocating for shared understanding, respect and positivity.



“This initiative sees a collaboration with local companies and organizations who also wish to support and promote these values. A special thanks to Absolute Fitness Club Get Joost The Muscle Bakery Express Group Of companies Ethirock Gib Jack & Co Gela' ti amo, Lunchbox, The Scented Garden Gibraltar and many others who have contributed.



“This collaboration will see small tokens of ‘Random Acts of Kindness’ left for members of the public to find around Gibraltar. These tokens will contain small gifts to brighten someone’s day - these will be small handmade keyrings and gifts, discount vouchers for local shops, free fitness classes, vouchers for free meals and snacks, amongst many other goodies - these have all been kindly donated by those supporting the initiative.



“If you find one of these, please enjoy this token of kindness or pay it forward for someone else to find or enjoy.



“Please give us and the company supporting, a tag or comment to show your support if you find one!”