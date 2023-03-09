Childline’s Blue Week 2023

Written by YGTV Team on 09 March 2023 .

Childline have been raising awareness during their annual ‘Blue Week’.

A statement from Childline Gibraltar follows below:

In a year dominated by children’s mental health issues, online safety concerns and increased family pressures from the rising cost of living and domestic abuse, Childline’s services have been in demand more than ever before.

Childline Gibraltar's theme for 2023 is 'Let's Connect! Childline Gibraltar are encouraging children & young people to connect to people and the world around them, as this is proven to improve wellbeing, reduce loneliness, increase personal resilience, and decrease mental health issues developing.

There are various activities going on throughout the week with Childline’s Charlie Bear visiting many locations around Gibraltar including schools, youth groups, businesses and a nursery.

During Blue Week, face to face assemblies and video presentations are being delivered to all school year groups, thanks to the cooperation of the Department of Education. Thanks to the support of HM Government of Gibraltar the Moorish will also be lit up in blue all week.

On Thursday 9th, they will be hosting their ever-popular Blue Quiz for adults, which this year is not only bigger than ever, but it is also sold out!

This year, Childline have partnered with Piece of Cake so that the charity receives a £1 donation on any orders made buying their blue cupcakes for Blue Day. Additionally, Hungry Monkey have kindly offered to donate the delivery fee for all orders made to Piece of Cake on that day. There has never been a tastier way to donate to Childline!

On Friday 10th March, schools, organisations, businesses, and individual supporters will be wearing blue, to show their support for Childline Gibraltar’s mission to end all forms of cruelty to children in Gibraltar. To achieve this together, we need to be able to reach out to all those children, parents and families that need us, when they need us. So, they are encouraging members of the community to share these photos online and tag the charity @childlinegibraltar & #ChildlineGib.

Remember, you are not alone. Whatever your worry Childline Gibraltar are here to support and listen. They can be contacted via their free Helpline service every day by freephone 8008, live chat www.childline.gi, WhatsApp 58008288 and email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

Childline relies on the community’s support to provide its range of services to Gibraltar’s children and young people. If you would like to make a donation, you can do so online via our website https://childline.gi/get-involved/donate/ or with a donation from your mobile https://pay.sumup.io/b2c/QKU9EU6X.





