Childline Gibraltar Accepted As Member Of Child Helpline International

Written by YGTV Team on 29 May 2024 .

Childline Gibraltar have announced that they have been accepted as a member of Child Helpline International (CHI), a global network of child helplines that provide care and protection to children and young people in need.

A statement from Childline Gibraltar follows below:

CHI has over 170 members in more than 140 countries and territories and it coordinates information, viewpoints, knowledge and data from its members, partners and external sources. It receives over 14 million contacts a year from children and young people.

By joining CHI, Childline Gibraltar will become part of a global network which is dedicated to helping children in need.

Membership of CHI will also give Childline Gibraltar access to enhanced resources and training. CHI provides members with access to resources, tools, and training programmes, all aimed at enhancing their skills and knowledge in child protection and counselling. This is valuable for Childline Gibraltar’s work across all its services.

Being a part of CHI also allows Childline Gibraltar to connect with like-minded individuals and organisations from around the world who share a commitment to child rights and welfare. This networking can lead to collaborations, sharing of best practice, and the chance to learn from each other’s experiences.

Caroline Olivero-Carter, CEO of Childline Gibraltar said,

‘As CHI advocates for the rights of children on a global scale, we can now participate in advocacy campaigns and initiatives aimed at raising awareness about issues affecting children and influencing policies. We can certainly learn from each other’s experiences.

‘Membership of Child Helpline International offers us an opportunity to play an active role in protecting the rights of children worldwide while also benefiting locally from the collective expertise and resources of a global network dedicated to this very deserving cause.

‘This is a major real step forward in our development.’