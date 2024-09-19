Keep The Faith Concert Raises £10,000 for Cancer Relief

Written by YGTV Team on 19 September 2024 .

The much anticipated Keep the Faith charity concert, held on the 4th of September at John Mackintosh Hall, was a tremendous success, raising an impressive £10,000 in support of Cancer Relief.

With a packed venue and a fantastic line-up of talented performers, attendees enjoyed an unforgettable evening of music and community spirit. The event was the result of weeks of hard work by Nathan, the Co-founder, and Lillian, the Co-founder & Director, whose passion and dedication to the event were evident in every aspect of the concert.

“I am so unbelievably proud of how the final product of my dream event turned out. Never in a million years would I have expected not just the outcome and positive response to the concert, but also the outstanding final figure of funds raised for Cancer Relief,” said Nathan. “From the very beginning, when I had the little spark in my head to create this event, it already meant so much to me. From the bottom of my heart, I want to thank every single beautiful soul who contributed to the concert in any way, shape, or form. Lillian and I put so much into making this very special and memorable throughout the summer, and I’m so grateful to have her by my side—not just for this concert, but for anything I ever need. Keep The Faith will always hold the most special place in my heart.”

All proceeds from ticket sales went directly to Cancer Relief, to help fund their vital work in providing care and support to those affected by cancer in Gibraltar.

Gráinne McKenna, Cancer Relief Gibraltar CEO, expressed her gratitude, saying, “I want to extend my deepest thanks to Nathan and Lillian, the amazing cast of Keep the Faith, and every single person whose hard work brought this inspiring production to life. There are too many to name individually, but you all know who you are—thank you from the bottom of my heart. You made us all proud, but more than that, you inspired and uplifted us. Through your passion and creativity, you reminded us of life's joy, even in its most challenging moments. What an amazing amount of money raised for us; you all really symbolise the heart of our wonderful generous community.”

“We couldn’t be more grateful to everyone who attended and supported this event. These funds will make a real difference to the lives of individuals and families affected by cancer,” added Lillian. “Having taught Nathan Villalba for many years, I never thought twice about supporting him in his vision and concept for the show. At Stylos Dance Studios, we have always believed in ‘dancing with a purpose,’ so Keep the Faith was the perfect platform to embody this.”

The organisers would also like to extend their heartfelt thanks to all the sponsors whose generosity helped make the event possible; Westex Gibraltar Ltd, Dolphin Restaurant, MH Bland Group, and Gibraltar Cultural Services. Their support was instrumental in ensuring the success of the event.

The Keep the Faith Concert was a memorable evening, not only for its outstanding performances but also for our community’s dedication to making positive impacts.

For more information, on this event or how you can help support Cancer Relief please contact the team on 20042392 (option 4) or email them at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.