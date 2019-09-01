Local Man Charged With Burglary

A 41-year-old local man, Christian Scott Baglietto, has been arrested and charged with Burglary.

At about 08:30 yesterday morning, a staff member of Café Fresco reported that during the course of the night the premises had been broken into. On police attendance it was established that entry had been gained by breaking a glass pane on the door and that a mobile phone a small amount of monies and some perishable goods, including a £30 packet of smoked salmon had been stolen.

It’s alleged that Baglietto was identified on CCTV footage and was subsequently arrested at the address where he is currently residing. A search of the residence was authorized and during the course of this all the stolen goods were recovered.

Baglietto was conveyed to NMH where he was interviewed under caution and later charged with Burglary. He was recalled from police bail and charged with a further count of Burglary in respect of a separate matter.

Baglietto has been detained in custody pending his appearance before the Magistrates’ Court on Monday.