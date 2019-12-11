Suspected Croatian Drug-Trafficker Arrested In Waterport Terraces

Written by YGTV Team on 11 December 2019 .

A Croatian national, Nikola Katic, 43, was arrested on Monday by RGP officers on the strength of a European Arrest Warrant issued by the Supreme Court of Croatia, in February last year.

Katic is wanted in his country on suspicion of involvement in trafficking 155 kilograms of cocaine. The suspected drug trafficker was arrested at an address in Waterport Terraces.

RGP Commissioner Ian McGrail expressed satisfaction with the man’s apprehension and highlighted the importance of international police and judicial cooperation.

He said: “It is through international law enforcement networks and systems, that the RGP finds itself once again in the hot-seat of intervening to capture an alleged major drug trafficker.

“European Arrest Warrants are an effective Europe wide legal mechanism to bring suspects of serious crime to justice, and the RGP will continue to execute these orders and contribute in international efforts to stamp out organized crime.”

Katic will be appearing at the Magistrates Court tomorrow.