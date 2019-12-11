Woman Arrested And Charged With Wounding With Intent

Written by YGTV Team on 11 December 2019 .

A local woman was arrested in the early hours of this morning.

Shortly after 2:00am this morning, police received an emergency call of a disturbance in progress at a residence in Sir William Jackson Grove.

Further information was then received to the effect that a 32-year-old female within the residence had been stabbed and that both the alleged victim and offender were both still within the residence and the suspect was still armed with a knife.

Officers executed a Taser-led operation and conducted a limited entry into the residence.

As a result, Kirsty Podesta was arrested on suspicion of wounding and the victim was conveyed to St Bernard’s Hospital for treatment to a stab injury to her left leg.

Podesta was conveyed to New Mole House Police Station and interviewed under caution before subsequently being charged with Wounding with Intent.

She appeared in Magistrates’ Court this morning and was remanded in custody until her next Court appearance on Tuesday 17th December.