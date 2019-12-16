Post Office Employee Charged With One Further Count Of Fraud

Written by YGTV Team on 16 December 2019 .

An employee of the Royal Gibraltar Post Office (RGPO) has been further charged with one count of Fraud by Abuse of Position after her arrest by officers of the Economic Crime Unit on the 16th September 2019.

51-year-old Giselle McAuliffe was charged in February 2018 for fraud and money laundering offences in relation to the unauthorised withdrawal of funds from various dormant deposit accounts in excess of £30,000.

During subsequent months, RGPO senior management further identified a number of apparent financial discrepancies relating to the stamp sales account ledger at the general public counter that had been attributed to McAuliffe.

The additional fraud amounts to in excess of £28,500, allegedly carried out between July 2015 and April 2017.

McAuliffe was charged and will appear before the Magistrates’ court tomorrow.