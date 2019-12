Local Man Arrested - 13g Of Cocaine Seized

Written by YGTV Team on 18 December 2019 .

RGP Drug Squad officers have arrested a 36-year-old local man on suspicion of possession and possession with intent to supply a controlled Class A drug.

The arrest took place shortly before midnight on Monday at Devil’s Tower Road.

The man was stopped and searched by police officers and found to be carrying 15 wrappers of cocaine weighing approximately 13 grammes.

He was granted bail to appear at New Mole House at a later date.