Three Juveniles Charged With Four Counts Of Burglary

Written by YGTV Team on 24 December 2019 .

In the early hours of Sunday 22nd December, four office premises at Centre Plaza, Cornwalls Parade were burgled and ransacked with cash stolen from within. The cost to repair the damages exceeds the amount that was actually stolen.

After extensive enquiries carried out by RGP Response teams and detectives from the Criminal Investigation Department, three juveniles were identified and arrested yesterday.

They were interviewed and charged with four counts of burglary and other drug-related offences having being found in possession of drugs at the time of their arrests. They will all be appearing before the Juvenile Court today.