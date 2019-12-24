Three Local Men Face Burglary Charges - All Remanded In Custody Over Christmas

Written by YGTV Team on 24 December 2019 .

Three local males appeared at the Magistrates’ Court yesterday charged with burglary offences, after extensive enquiries carried out by the Criminal Investigation Department and Response Team Officers.

All three were arrested on Sunday 22nd December in relation to a number of burglaries allegedly committed between 12th and 22nd December.

21-year-old Kyle Segovia of Tank Ramp was arrested and later charged with four offences, three burglaries at Nordin’s Take Away, Bubbles convenience store, Vinopolis and an attempted burglary at Sapphiro Jewellers.

20-year-old Keyvan Ruiz of Varyl Begg Estate was arrested and later charged with one count of burglary, at Bubbles convenience store.

29-year-old Christian Bonfante of Waterport Terraces was arrested and later charged with three counts of burglary at Nordin’s Take Away, Bubbles convenience store and Vinopolis.

Items reportedly stolen:

Bubbles convenience store: 4x boxes of American legend cigarettes and 1x box of L&M Cigarettes.

Vinopolis: 5x boxes of American Legend and 2x Grey Goose Vodka Bottles.

Nordin’s Take Away: 1x TV, £200 from a tip jar, various food and drinks.

Sapphiro Jewellers had no items stolen but a glass display cabinet sustained severe damage during the attempted burglary.

All three defendants were remanded in Custody until 2nd January pending their next Court appearance.