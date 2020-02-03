Spanish National Sentenced To Eight Years For Importation Of 1.5 Tonnes Of Cannabis Resin

Written by YGTV Team on 03 February 2020 .

Spanish national Juan Manuel Ordoñez Suarez 37, was sentenced to eight years imprisonment at the Supreme Court today, for the importation of 1.5 tonnes of cannabis resin.

A statement from the RGP follows below:

Ordoñez was the coxswain of a fourteen metre RHIB which was intercepted at sea in the early hours of June 10 2019 by officers from the RGP Marine Section.

He and two others were arrested for importation of a prohibited import (the RHIB).

Upon the RHIB being fully searched, 1509 kg of cannabis resin was found concealed under the deck, accessible only by a sophisticated, electronically-operated sliding panel.

The Spanish man was further arrested for possession of a controlled class “B” drug, possession with intent to supply and importation of the same.

In sentencing Chief Justice Mr Dudley commented that to his recollection, this was the largest seizure of controlled drugs within British Gibraltar Territorial Waters.

Ordoñez has been on remand at HM Prison Windmill Hill since June 12 2019.