Accountant Arrested On Suspicion Of Money Laundering

Written by YGTV Team on 06 February 2020 .

Yesterday, officers of the Royal Gibraltar Police’s Economic Crime Unit arrested a 34-year-old local man employed as an accountant on suspicion of money laundering.

This follows a protracted investigation led by the RGP in conjunction with the Income Tax Office and other agencies.

A number of residential and business premises were searched with the assistance of HM Customs Dog Section.

The person was later released on police bail pending further enquiries.

The investigation forms part of the wider multi-jurisdictional efforts to tackle drug trafficking and money laundering in Gibraltar and the Campo area.

Officers of the Guardia Civil Organo de Coordinacion de Operacion de Narcotrafico Sur de Espana (OCON-SUR), were present during some of the searches on a non-operational basis.