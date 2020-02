RHIB Crew Granted Bail

The three Spanish nationals arrested by the RGP Marine Section last night on board a RHIB vessel off Europa Point appeared in the Magistrates’ Court this afternoon.

Juan Manuel Cardenas Pastor aged 48, from La Linea, Pancracio Jesus Carvajal Llano 25, from Sevilla and Jose Maria Olmedo Rodriguez 37, from Algeciras were charged with importing a prohibited import (RHIB).

The court granted them bail until February 19.