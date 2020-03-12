Met Police Team To Travel To Gibraltar To Investigate Fatalities At Sea

As a result of the recent tragic deaths of two men in a collision at sea with an RGP interceptor vessels on Sunday 8th March, the Royal Gibraltar Police in line with its obligations in law commenced an initial investigation.

For the purposes of transparency and accountability, the Commissioner of Police in consultation with the Gibraltar Police Authority requested the assistance of an independent investigating team. As a result of which a team from the Metropolitan Police, Directorate of Professional Standards are travelling to Gibraltar to take over the investigative process.

A dedicated Family Liaison officer was appointed and continues to provide welfare support to the families of the deceased. RGP officers are also receiving welfare support as a result of this traumatic incident.

The RGP has also confirmed that Post Mortems have now been conducted by a Senior Forensic Pathologist from the United Kingdom. As a result of which, HM Coroner has authorised the release of the bodies to the families and arrangements are in place for their repatriation.