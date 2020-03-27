Man Arrested After Refusing Comply With Civil Contingency Regulations

Written by YGTV Team on 27 March 2020 .

This afternoon, a 49-year-old Moroccan national resident in Gibraltar was a arrested for Obstructing Police as a result of refusing to comply with Civil Contingency Regulations.

The individual was outside the Roxy Bar situated at Cooperage Lane. He was advised by Officers on several occasions that he was in breach of the current regulations and was given a lawful order to return to his place of residence but refused to cooperate, stating that he was homeless despite the fact that temporary accommodation had already been arranged and provided to him. As a result of refusing to comply he was arrested for the offence of Obstructing Police and conveyed to New Mole House Police Station. After consultation with his lawyer he agreed to return. As there was no longer a necessity for his continued detention, he was released from his arrest and escorted by Police to his accommodation.

The RGP says this case highlights the need for the public to cooperate with lawful instructions given by Police Officers enforcing Civil Contingency Regulations and this arrest was made only after this individual was requested to comply but refused to do so. The RGP is again making an appeal to the public to assist the Police in order to protect our health service, stay at home and help save lives.