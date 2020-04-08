Two Juveniles And Adult Charged After Breaching Civil Contingency Regulations

Written by YGTV Team on 08 April 2020 .

The RGP says yesterday evening two juveniles were arrested on suspicion of burglary, Obstructing Police and non compliance of Civil Contingency regulations after a report that they had gained access to a property in the area of Europa Point.

A statement from the RGP follows below:

The investigation into the burglary is ongoing with both being granted Police bail, however both were charged with the offences of Obstructing Police and Non Compliance of Civil Contingency Regulations and will be appearing before the Juvenile Court today 08/04/20.

In the early hours of this morning, 29 year old Christopher WINK was arrested in the town area after being challenged and detained by Police. He was arrested for the offences of Obstructing Police, Non Compliance of Civil Contingency Regulations and Going equipped for theft. He was later interviewed and charged for these offences and will appear in Magistrates’ Court this morning 08/04/20.