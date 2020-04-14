Man Arrested For Attempted Aggravated Burglary Over Easter Weekend

Written by YGTV Team on 14 April 2020 .

Last Saturday RGP officers arrested 22 year old Jaydan Zarb of Mid Harbours Estate for Attempted Aggravated Burglary and breaching Civil Contingency Regulations.

A statement from the RGP follows below:

At 1215hrs on Saturday 12th April, Police responded to a report of a male using a hammer to cause extensive damage to the front door of a residence in the Upper Town.

The male was observed fleeing the scene and discarding a hammer in the process. As a result of which 22 year old Jaydan Zarb of Mid Harbours Estate was identified and arrested for the offence of Attempted Aggravated Burglary, as a consequence of his actions he was also arrested for leaving a place of residence without a valid purpose, in breach of Civil Contingency Regulations. Additionally he was also in Breach of Court bail conditions previously imposed upon him.

He was charged with the offences and detained at New Mole House Police Station before appearing in the Magistrate’s Court this morning, where he was remanded in Custody at HMP Windmill Hill.





