Two Arrested For Breaching Civil Contingency Regulations

Written by YGTV Team on 15 April 2020 .

Yesterday the RGP arrested two locals for breaching Civil Contingency Regulations.

A statement from the RGP follows below:

In the early hours of yesterday morning, Police received a report that a male person had gained access to an enclosed patio area at a residence in the South District and once inside, had attempted to steal property from within. An investigation by Response Team officers resulted in the identification and arrest and 29 year old Christopher WINK of Coelho House for the offences of Attempted Burglary and leaving a place of residence without a valid purpose, in breach of the Civil Contingency Regulations.

WINK was conveyed to NMH Police Station, interviewed and later charged with the offences. He will appear at Magistrates’ Court this morning.

Other persons arrested for breaching Civil Contingency Regulations:

20 year old Kaylan SCANIGLIA of Moorish Castle Estate was arrested and charged with leaving a place of residence without a valid purpose to do so. This was as a result of him being stopped in his vehicle by officers during the course of the afternoon and having no valid reason to justify being outside his residence. He was warned of the consequences of his actions and instructed to to return home. During the course of the evening, he was again observed driving his vehicle and could not give a valid reason for breaching the regulations for a second time within the space of a few hours. As a consequence he was arrested and charged for the offence, he appeared in Magistrates Court yesterday.

58 year old Coinneach MCLEOD of the Garrison Gym, Europa Road was approached by officers at Cornwall’s Parade but could not provide a valid reason for being away from his residence, he was requested to return to the Garrison Gym but became obstructive whilst shouting and swearing at Officers and had to be forcibly restrained with handcuffs. He was later charged with the offence of Obstructing Police and Leaving a Place of residence without a valid purpose to do. He was bailed out to appear at Magistrates Court today.





