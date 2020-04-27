Several Arrests As Part Of RGP's Civil Contingencies Enforcement

Written by YGTV Team on 27 April 2020 .

The RGP has arrested several persons over the weekend for breaching Civil Contingency Regulations.

A statement from the RGP follows below:

During the course of this weekend a number of persons have been arrested for breaching Civil Contingency Regulations and other offences.

As a result of a disturbance on Friday afternoon, at Varyl Begg Estate, 54 year old Jessica PAYAS of Valiant House was arrested for using threatening behaviour and disorderly conduct whilst intoxicated. She was charged with these offences and bailed out with conditions imposed. Yesterday evening she made further insults and threats and was arrested and charged with Intimidation of a witness before being held in custody at New Mole House Police Station, pending her appearance in Court.

On Saturday afternoon, Police responded to a disturbance at Keightley House, Moorish Castle Estate, where 32 year old Maxine NUNEZ was arrested and charged with Leaving a place of residence without a valid purpose to do so, after being warned previously on a number of occasions by Police.

On Saturday evening 38 year old Guillermo LOPEZ CASTRO of Willis’s Road was arrested for entering Gibraltar other than through an Immigration Post and breach of Civil Contingency regulations after being observed entering Gibraltar via Western beach.

During the course of the weekend, four juveniles were arrested for Leaving a place of residence without a valid purpose to do so. All juveniles have previously been warned on a number of occasions that they were in breach of Civil Contingency regulations.

All defendants will appear before either the Magistrates' Court or Juvenile Court today.






