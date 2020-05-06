Man Arrested For Possession With Intent To Supply £5000 Of Cocaine

Written by YGTV Team on 06 May 2020 .

Earlier this morning, the RGP arrested a 34 year old for Possession and Possession with intent to Supply a Class A drug, after executing a search warrant and obtaining 83 grams of Cocaine.

A statement from the RGP follows below:

At 9:30am this morning, Drug Squad officers executed a Search Warrant at a residence within Constitution House, Glacis Estate.

The search resulted in the arrest of a 34 year old male for Possession and Possession with intent to Supply a Class A drug, being approximately 83 grams of Cocaine.

During the course of the search other items related to the supply of drugs were seized.

The subject was later interviewed at New Mole House Police Station and is currently on Police bail.

The street value of the drugs is estimated to be approximately £5,000.