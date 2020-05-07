RGP To Patrol Streets To Ensure People Adhere To Social Distancing Advice

Written by YGTV Team on 07 May 2020 .

The office of Civil Contingencies in partnership with the RGP, will be informing the public of the need to shop responsibly by shopping alone and keeping to a safe distance as required by the lockdown regulations with a public notice campaign. Banners and signs will be erected today at Main Street.

The public are also informed that Police officers will be patrolling Main Street to ensure that individuals adhere to the advice and do not breach the regulations.

A statement from the RGP concluded: “As part of ongoing community protection measures, Officers will continue patrolling the town area and in particular Main Street in line with HM Government of Gibraltar, Civil Contingency regulations and Public Health Gibraltar guidelines.

“We ask for the public’s continued support to our Officers, in order to ensure the safety of everyone.”