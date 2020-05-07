Five Arrested In Connection With Wellington Front Burglaries

Written by YGTV Team on 07 May 2020 .

During the course of today, detectives have arrested four juveniles (one aged 15, three aged 16) and a 19-year-old male in connection with a spate of eight burglaries committed at commercial premises and clubhouses situated at Wellington Front.

The burglaries occurred on 17th December 2019. These arrests are as a result of an extensive investigation by officers from the Criminal Investigation Department.

Two of the 16 year olds have been charged with 7 x Counts of Burglary and 1 x Count of Attempted Burglary. They have been granted Police bail and are due to appear in the Juvenile Court at 14:30 on Monday the 11th of May.

The other three individuals are currently on Police bail.