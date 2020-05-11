Civil Contingency Arrests Over The Weekend

The RGP arrested three males yesterday for possession and possession with intent to supply approximately 100 gr of cannabis resin. Aaron Santos, aged 31, was also arrested yesterday morning for Threats to kill, Intimidation of a witness and leaving a place of residence without a valid reason, in breach of Civil Contingency regulations.

A statement from the RGP follows below:

Over the course of the weekend a 23 year old male was arrested for possession and possession with intent to supply approximately 100 grams of cannabis resin. As a result of further investigations into the drugs seized, two other males aged 22 and 23 years old have also been arrested for being concerned in the supply of the controlled drugs to another.

The investigation continues and all three males are currently on Police bail.

In the early hours of yesterday morning, 31 year old Aaron SANTOS was arrested for the offences of Threats to kill, Intimidation of a witness and leaving a place of residence without a valid reason, in breach of Civil Contingency regulations.

This was as a result of SANTOS attending to a residence within Glacis Estate and threatening to kill the occupants, whilst also breaching Court bail conditions imposed upon him. He was arrested and interviewed under caution before being charged with the offences and detained at New Mole House Police Station pending his appearance before the Magistrates’ Court today 11th May 2020.