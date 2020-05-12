Two Senior Construction Company Officials Arrested On Suspicion Of Bribery

On Monday 4th May, detectives of the Royal Gibraltar Police Economic Crime Unit arrested two senior officials of a locally-based international construction company on suspicion of offences of bribing another person and perverting the course of public justice.

This follows a criminal complaint connected with a project for which the construction firm had been contracted.

It has been alleged that in April this year, during the course of commercial discussions relating to payments of the construction works, a €20,000 cash bribe was offered by a senior official of the construction company to encourage a third-party to approve disputed works on the project with a value of circa £2 million.

Both senior officials were interviewed under caution and are currently on Police bail until the 25th August 2020 while the investigation continues.

They cannot be named as they have not yet been charged.