RGP Make Three Drink Driving Arrests

Written by YGTV Team on 20 May 2020 .

The Royal Gibraltar Police arrested three people overnight on suspicion of driving whilst being over the prescribed limit of alcohol.

A statement from the RGP follows below:

As a result of a road traffic collision on Line Wall Road just before 11pm, a 54 year old male and a 54 year old female were both arrested for driving two vehicles after consuming alcohol. The female was conveyed to New Mole House Police Station where she provided an evidential breath test, however, this showed that she was just under the legal drink drive limit and she was released from her arrest, with the road traffic collision being dealt with separately.

The 54 year old male was treated at St Bernard’s Hospital for minor injuries. He was arrested for driving whilst over the prescribed limit of alcohol and upon being discharged from hospital, he was granted Police bail.

Just before 1am this morning, 25 year old Daniel GAIVIZO, was arrested after being observed travelling at an excessive speed at Peter Isola Promenade by the Small boats marina. He was over double the legal drink drive limit and also found to be in possession of a small piece of cannabis resin.

He was charged with:

Driving whilst being unfit through drink or drugs. Possession of a Controlled Class B Drug. Driving without a driving licence.

He was bailed out in the sum of £250 in his own recognisance to appear at the Magistrates’ Court at 1000hrs 21st May 2020.

The Royal Gibraltar Police take this opportunity to remind the public that despite Civil Contingency policing measures, officers also continue to carry out Operation Roadwatch which is designed to tackle traffic offences on our roads and to ensure the safety of all road users and pedestrians. There is a zero tolerance approach to all instances of driving whilst under the influence of drugs or alcohol.





